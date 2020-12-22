Cancer mum prepares for final Christmas with kids after devastating diagnosis

A tragic mum will spend her final Christmas with her family after being handed a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Helen O’Connor has been told she has just weeks to live after bravely battling leukemia through the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old is now preparing to spend her last Christmas surrounded by her two loving children and husband.

She had been dubbed the ‘miracle woman’ for constantly beating the odds.

Husband Rob was told to prepare for the worst but Helen stunned medics by learning to walk and talk again after suffering two comas, the Manchester Evening News reports.

But the Salford family have since received the devastating news that little more can be done for the former carer.

Rob told the Manchester Evening News: “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.

“It’s been awful for her; she’s been through hell. She’s been tortured through it and at the end she isn’t even going to see her kids.

“My little boy doesn’t have a clue what’s going on. We haven’t been able to break the news to him right before Christmas.

“It’s heart-breaking. He does everything with his mum – he just thinks she’s ill.







“He’s been asking questions like is mummy always going to be in hospital.”

The family’s hell began last September when Helen was struck with multiple infections.

She was taken to hospital where she was given the earth shattering news she had one of the fastest and most aggressive forms of leukaemia.

Rob said: “You just think death straight away.

“A team of doctors came in and a Macmillan nurse and said it was leukaemia.

“We both broke down crying.

“It’s devastating. My wife is just getting weaker and she’s getting confused with things.

“We’re taking it day by day. I can’t keep breaking down and crying all the .

“I go and cry on my own, I can’t do it in front of my wife and kids.”

A fundraiser has been set up in her honour.

To donate, follow the link by clicking here.