Canada rejects Shandong Gold’s bid to buy Arctic mine over national security

Article content continued

Canada in October launched a national security review of the proposed acquisition that was extended last month.

Mineral-rich but thinly populated, Nunavut is seen by Canada as vital as retreating sea ice opens up potential new shipping routes.

The last major Chinese acquisition blocked by Canada was a proposed $1.51 billion takeover of construction company Aecon by China Communications Construction Co Ltd , also on national security grounds, in May 2018.

Bilateral relations have been fraught since Canada’s December 2018 arrest of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced pressure from opposition Conservative politicians to toughen the country’s stance on China.

Canada’s department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, which oversees foreign investment, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TMAC did not respond to a query Tuesday. It said Nov. 5 it had about $99 million in cash on hand, short of the $169.7 million of debt due in June.

© Thomson 2020