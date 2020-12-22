Bulk Infrastructure Announces Strategic Partnership with BentallGreenOak, Raising NOK 1.5 Billion/EUR 140 Million to Support the Future Growth of Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

Article content continued

Arctic Securities, Pareto Securities, PwC and Schjødt served as advisors to Bulk Infrastructure on the partnership and BentallGreenOak were advised by Wiersholm and EY.

About Bulk Infrastructure

Bulk Infrastructure is a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. We are an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks. We believe in the value creation opportunity of enabling our digital society to be fully sustainable. Our ambition is to be the go-to player for anyone that wants to leverage the Nordics for data processing requirements of the future. We have a track record of delivering high quality and cost-effective customer solutions with short time to market. Hence our vision: Racing to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience.

Bulk Industrial Real Estate maintains a landbank of strategic locations for industrial real estate projects in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Based on standard designs, we develop, build and operate warehouse buildings, cross dock terminals and other industrial facilities.

Bulk Data Centers delivers strategically located Nordic data centers and a dedication to service excellence that enable customers to reduce costs and environmental impact with ultra-flexible, highly connected and scalable solutions.

Bulk Fiber Networks connects the Nordics with the world’s major markets via low-latency and high-capacity fiber networks. We build and operate international and intra-Nordic fiber infrastructure that is designed to meet the large-scale data transport needs of the future.

About BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with approximately $50 billion USD of assets under management (as of September 30, 2020) and expertise in the asset management of office, logistics, multi-residential and retail property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 24 cities across twelve countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients.

In Europe, BentallGreenOak is a leading investment manager with over 50 professionals and $5.2 billion USD in AUM across debt and equity, with strategies spanning from Core to Value-Add and Development, with its own internalised operating capability. The firm has acquired or developed over 133 logistics assets comprising 4.8 million square meters (52 million square feet) since 2015. BentallGreenOak’s investment vehicles have assembled a large and diversified land bank across Europe, currently owning or controlling 4.4 million square meters of land (capable of building 2.2 million square meters of space) zoned for Logistics, Data Centers and Cold Storage.