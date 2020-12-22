‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Died in Theaters But Killed on TV — Here’s How

In 1992, writer Joss Whedon introduced audiences to his version of a tough-as-nails superhero, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Kristy Swanson originated the role in the feature film, but when it came to the 1997 small-screen adaptation, Sarah Michelle Gellar took over.

Both executions cast talented actors, but the creative directions were very different. The bottom line? The TV show is widely regarded as the superior version of the Slayer-centered narrative. Here’s how it all played out.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fizzled at the box office

“I didn’t even break a nail,” quips Swanson in character as the superpowered Valleygirl Buffy. The big-screen vampire romp is overloaded with snappy one-liners delivered by a who’s who of Hollywood actors.

Fans can spot Luke Perry as Pike, Buffy’s love interest. And eagle-eyed movie buffs will spy Paul Reubens of Pee-wee’s Playhouse in the role of Amilyn, possibly the least scary vampire ever.

In the role of Merrick — Buffy’s Watcher — Donald Sutherland earns props for maintaining a straight face despite the objectively cheesy tone of the movie. Rounding out the cast are Hilary Swank, Rutger Hauer, Stephen Root, and David Arquette.

The impressive roster of talent could not save the film. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was dead on arrival at the box office, earning a paltry $16.6 million dollars, as reported by Box Office Mojo. The film’s reception was chilly, according to reports by Rotten Tomatoes. Only 36% of critics and 43% of audience members gave the movie a positive review.

Joss Whedon gave The Chosen One a second life on TV

Moviegoers and critics were brutal toward Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but as it turns out, Whedon wasn’t pleased with it either.

According to History.com, the writer was disappointed in director Fran Rubel Kuzui for “turning his edgy story with its powerful female heroine into too much of a silly comedy.” Years later TV executives offered Whedon an opportunity to bring Buffy to the small screen.

Luckily for TV buffs everywhere, the writer agreed. But this time he was in the driver’s seat as the executive producer, steering the direction of the show according to his brilliant vision.

Sarah Michelle Gellar defined ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ for TV lovers

In 1997, Whedon resurrected Buffy the Vampire Slayer as a television series with a new lead actor. “You have fruit punch mouth,” muses Buffy before decking the Master with a powerful right cross. That’s right. Whedon retooled Buffy’s narrative with a darker tone, but the funnyman kept the well-timed quips intact.

Geller stepped into the designer shoes of the Slayer and remained The Chosen One for seven seasons. Swanson may have originated the role of Buffy, but Gellar owns it.

The series revolved around Buffy and her ragtag Scooby Gang of allies, many of whom were played by relative newcomers to the Hollywood scene. The first season premiered with Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, and Anthony Head in co-starring roles. Like Gellar, her scene partners garnered stratospheric fame during the series run.

History.com notes Buffy’s ideal combination of horror, drama, action, and comedy with a little soapy romance thrown in. The show isn’t just about defeating things that go bump in the night. Each monster-of-the-week serves as a metaphor for real-world social and emotional dilemmas. Thus, every story arc takes viewers on a ride that somehow feels both fantastical and grounded in reality.

TV’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer scores positive marks with 82% of critics and a whopping 92% of viewers, according to Rotten Tomatoes. The series also spawned the wildly popular spin-off, Angel.

The Buffyverse overall continues to enjoy massive fandom and remains a merchandising juggernaut with products still sold in stores to meet consumer demand for Buffy-based swag.

