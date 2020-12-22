Bucks lose second-round pick over Bogdanovic pursuit

Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee was going to be the trade of the offseason for Bucks general manager Jon Horst. Unfortunately, the deal fell through the cracks, and now the Bucks are being punished for it.
The NBA announced Monday that Milwaukee has been docked its 2022 second-round draft pick after finding the team violated tampering rules in the failed sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared the full press release from the NBA:
Milwaukee was trying to work out a sign-and-trade agreement for Bogdanovic with the Sacramento Kings in November, but the deal fell apart, with Bogdanovic reportedly angry since he never agreed to the deal. A league investigation found the Bucks had contact with Bogdanovic and his representation before they were allowed to under league rules.
Bogdanovic later signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks. He makes a great addition to the team, who also added Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Danilo Gallinari this offseason.
In four preseason games with Atlanta, Bogdanovic averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He’ll make his regular-season Hawks’ debut on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90