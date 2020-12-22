Bucks lose second-round pick over Bogdanovic pursuit

Milwaukee was trying to work out a sign-and-trade agreement for Bogdanovic with the Sacramento Kings in November, but the deal fell apart, with Bogdanovic reportedly angry since he never agreed to the deal. A league investigation found the Bucks had contact with Bogdanovic and his representation before they were allowed to under league rules.

Bogdanovic later signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks. He makes a great addition to the team, who also added Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Danilo Gallinari this offseason.

In four preseason games with Atlanta, Bogdanovic averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He’ll make his regular-season Hawks’ debut on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.