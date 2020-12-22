British Royal Family News says that on the heels of what many people are calling a disastrous ‘pandemic train tour’ by Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles is proceeding with caution.

Because many people criticized the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for traveling to Scotland despite the fact that Covid-19 cases have been on the rise, Prince Charles is doing whatever he can to ease tensions and the best way for him to do so is by not traveling. Here’s what you need to know.

British Royal Family News: Here’s Why Prince Charles Wants To Avoid Scotland At All Costs

A report by the Daily Beast suggests William and Kate left a trail of royal criticism behind them after their Scottish tour stop. While the Duke and Duchess were hoping to show their thanks to frontline workers during the pandemic, many are saying ‘no thank you’ in return.

The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes suggest there was a lot of political controversy around William and Kate’s tour, and most particularly in Scotland.

He puts it this way, “Even if it didn’t actually spread COVID-19, these critics said, it certainly militated against the clear and cautious COVID messaging that has characterized Scotland’s response to the pandemic. The accusations entered the mainstream with even newspapers such as The Scotsman, which backed a no vote in the referendum, describing the trip as an opportunity to vent the familiar grievances of one rule for them and another for the rest of us and saying the trip showed the royals had not yet grasped the public mood, at least in Scotland.”

If that weren’t enough, critics also say that the Cambridges’ train tour has done nothing more than strengthen the movement against the royal family and has even given more of a reason for independence-minded republicans to want to cut Scotland’s cord with the UK.

This has prompted Prince Charles to do what he can to repair things between the monarchy and Scotland.

One source close to the situation tells The Daily Mail, “It’s very sad, but their Royal Highnesses do not want to cause trouble. They understand the difficulties of travelling during the crisis and look forward to returning to Scotland as soon as possible.”

What’s more, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have made no comments as to where they will spend their Christmas holiday this year. While there was some reports indicating that they wanted to go to Balmoral Castle, that might not happen. A Clarence House spokesperson declined to comment on the situation.

