Brendan Morais Confirms He Has Not Spoken to Tayshia Adams Since Leaving the Show

Tayshia Adams and fans of The Bachelorette were in for a shock on Dec. 21 when frontrunner Brendan Morais decided to self-eliminate. The breakup occurred during the Fantasy Suites episode of The Bachelorette and left Adams with contestants Ivan Hall, Zac Clark, and the newly-returned Ben Smith.

Following his departure from the show, Morais published an Instagram post about his experience on The Bachelorette. The commercial roofer also appeared on an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour to explain his decision-making process. On Bachelor Happy Hour, Morais revealed where things stood between him and Adams.

Brendan Morais left ‘The Bachelorette’

Season 16 Episode 12 of The Bachelorette aired on Dec. 21. In the previous Hometowns episode, Adams eliminated Smith and continued relationships with Morais, Clark, and Hall.

Adams’ first Fantasy Suite dates were with Clark and Hall. Before her overnight date with Morais, the two met with jeweler Neil Lane and looked at wedding bands.

This day-portion of the date got to Morais and he realized he still was not completely healed from his previous divorce. At dinner, he decided to leave the show.

“I want the wife and kids and a family more than anything on the face of this earth,” he told Adams. “But then coming to the realization that there’s a big part of me that’s still broken, there’s a big part of me that still needs time to heal. There’s a big part of me that needs time to grow.”

Brendan Morais posted about Tayshia Adams and ‘The Bachelorette’

On Dec. 22, Morais published an Instagram post expressing his gratitude for Adams and The Bachelorette.

“First and foremost grateful for the opportunity to have met the beautiful Tayshia. Having shared unforgettable moments together through this once in a lifetime experience is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the fairytale ending,” Morais wrote in the heartfelt post.

He continued, “Tayshia is a special woman who deserves every amazing thing life has to offer and I’m so thankful to have been a part of her journey. I wish her the very best and many blessings in life.”

Has Brendan Morais contacted Tayshia Adams?

Former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin co-host Bachelor Happy Hour, the official Bachelor Nation podcast. On Dec. 22, a new episode of the podcast featuring Morais was released.

Lindsay and Kufrin challenged Morais on why he stayed on the show so long if he was not ready to propose to Adams. Kufrin asked Morais if he had contacted Adams since leaving the show and he said the two have not talked.

“We haven’t. I’ve tried to be very respectful of you know, not completely certain how the rest of Tayshia’s journey plays out. And I don’t know if she’s engaged or not, and obviously if she is engaged it would be to one of the last remaining guys that I respect and care for a great deal,” he said.

While Morais has not reached out to Adams, he does plan to eventually.

“I don’t want to reach out just yet. I definitely plan on doing that… After the last episode I’m definitely planning on reaching out and just expressing my feelings for her as far as the amazing, beautiful woman that she is and apologizing in any way for making her experience harder than it should have been.”

The season finale of Season 16 of The Bachelorette airs on Dec. 22 on ABC.