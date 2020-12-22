Blake Davis guilty of manslaughter over 2018 samurai sword death of Jett McKee

A Sydney man has been found not guilty of the murder of an aspiring rapper during an alleged botched home invasion in 2018.

Blake Davis was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter over the death of Jett McKee, who performed as Scepaz.

Davis’ girlfriend Hannah Quinn was found guilty of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

Quinn and Davis were in a bedroom at Forest Lodge in Sydney’s inner-west when Mr McKee allegedly broke in and threatened them at gunpoint.