Biden to nominate Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the recent massive cyber attack against the U.S., in Wilmington

() – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Connecticut education official Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education, his transition team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cardona would be another Latino addition to Biden’s top team, after Latino advocacy groups urged the former vice president to appoint Hispanic Americans to senior roles.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR