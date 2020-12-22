Biden to nominate Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education By

© . U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the recent massive cyber attack against the U.S., in Wilmington
() – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Connecticut education official Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education, his transition team said in a statement on Tuesday.
Cardona would be another Latino addition to Biden’s top team, after Latino advocacy groups urged the former vice president to appoint Hispanic Americans to senior roles.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.