Best Wireless Car Chargers and Mounts 2020

Best

Wireless Car Chargers and Mounts

Android Central

2020

For drivers with long daily commutes, the best wireless car chargers are an excellent investment. Beyond the fact that plugging and unplugging your phone can be a pain, most car chargers come with a mount or phone holder that places your phone closer to eye level, so you’re not glancing down when your gaze should be on the road. Qi wireless chargers have already started creeping into our offices and homes. If you’re using a Qi-enabled phone, you should absolutely grab one of these chargers and go wire-free in the car too.



Staff Pick

iOttie makes the most popular mounts on the market, and the most reliable of the Qi mounts around that’s compatible with fast Qi charging Samsung and Apple phones. There are certainly flashier mount styles or more cutting edge mechanical mounts, but the iOttie’s old-school, spring-loaded clamps get the job done and usually last a while. $30 at Amazon Anker’s Qi car mount doesn’t come with the actual charger you’d plug into the car’s cigarette lighter. It’s a good option if you already have a QC 3.0 car charger. This mount has stabilizing feet that helps reduce the strain on your car’s air vent and keeps the mount from falling during big bumps. $50 at Amazon This mount is automatic and kinda magic. It uses an IR sensor to close its arms around your phone once its set in place and a capacitive sensor opens the clamps when you arrive. This mount has a small battery inside to power its arms when the car’s not on, but I recommend manually powering the mount off before getting out. $37 at Amazon Most chargers make you choose between an air vent or dashboard mount, but this bundle from Squish comes with both mounting options, as well as a dual-port QC 3.0 charger to power the Qi cradle. Squish’s mount uses a gravity-trigger, so you don’t have to hassle with manual spring releases or automatic sensors. $40 at Amazon Most Qi chargers for the car are docks, but if you seldom need to mount your phone for directions — or you wish to stow your charging in the center console — this car charger is for you. It allows you to just plop your phone down in the recessed pad, which keeps the phone from slipping around, and you’re ready to hit the road. $20 at Amazon There are a few Qi magnetic mounts on the market right now, but most use thin magnetic rings that are supposed to sit perfectly around your phone’s Qi coils. But those seldom work. Instead, this mount has you place a much stronger rectangular magnetic plate below the Qi coils, so that there’s less chance of interference. $40 at Amazon

$65 at Walmart Like the Bolt Car Mount, this mount senses your phone, opens up its clamps and then grips it automatically. A quick release button will then let you remove it. It only hits 10W vs. 15W with Bolt, but can be mounted on your dashboard if you want to keep your vent open. MANKIW’s Qi wireless charger also supports 7.5W quick charging and QC 3.0. $39 at Amazon

Sensors and magnets and springs

The biggest differentiators when picking the best wireless car charger are going to be how the mount attaches to your car and how the mount grips your phone. If you prefer a no-nonsense mount that uses the standard springs, then the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless is a great choice. It’s a bit bulky in the dashboard-style, but it has a suction cup to easily stay on your window or dash so long as it’s not a ridiculous temperature out. Plus, the spring mounts tend to last well over a year before wearing out.

If you want to go a little more new-school, the Squish Wireless Car Charger and its gravity grip are excellent so long as you mount your phone vertically. This bundle has the benefit of having both the air vent mount and dash/window mount options right there in the box. I prefer the air vent models because they tend to fit a wider array of vehicles. Plus, the air from the AC blows over the mount and your phone, which helps keep them cool as wireless charging generates some heat.

Of course, before you buy any of these, check if your Android phone supports wireless charging. If not, you can invest in one of these excellent car phone holders or magnetic car mounts, then invest in one of the best car chargers separately.