BBL video | Usman Khawaja vs AJ Tye umpiring howler, caught behind, DRS calls grow louder

Calls for the Big Bash League to introduce DRS have grown louder after an umpiring howler in Tuesday’s Thunder vs Scorchers match.

Thunder batsman Usman Khawaja clearly nicked a delivery from Scorchers paceman AJ Tye in the sixth over of the run chase, only for umpire Simon Lightbody to decide that Khawaja’s bat had hit the ground.

His bat was significantly above the ground and there was a clear edge – but Khawaja was given not out and with no DRS, the poor decision could not be overturned.

“I thought the bat hit the ground, mate,” Lightbody told a stunned Tye.

Tye replied, gesturing: “The bat hit the ground? It was that far off the ground!”

Usman Khawaja, with his bat well off the ground, and a stunned AJ Tye. (FOX Sports)

Australian cricket great Mark Waugh, commentating on Fox Cricket, was baffled by the decision.

“It was nowhere near the ground. He’s just had a shocker there, unfortunately for the Perth Scorchers,” Waugh said.

“That’s just a huge nick. That’s a big nick.”

Scorchers player Colin Munro, who was mic’d up, later said that he’d heard the nick from the outfield.

“I’ve got to really have my ears open at home to hear the missus talk to me but I actually heard that from the boundary at backward square-leg,” Munro said.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said that Khawaja’s bat was “half a foot off the ground” and called for DRS in the BBL.

“One of the biggest things with DRS is we’re worried about time. But I don’t think you need the 10-over break. You can get rid of that and maybe bring the one DRS in,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket.

“You wanted to get rid of the howler out of the game. Tonight, it didn’t cost anyone the game but it was a howler.”

Australian limited-overs player and Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell led calls for at least some level of review technology in the BBL.

DRS has not been introduced to the BBL thus far due to its significant cost but many felt that the time had come after Tuesday night’s shocker, including former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar.

Khawaja lasted just three more runs, dismissed for 21, but the Thunder recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win, chasing down Perth’s 5-152 at Manuka Oval.

The Thunder had already been involved in a match featuring umpiring bloopers this season, against Maxwell’s Stars side. Maxwell, Khawaja and Andre Fletcher were all given out by incorrect decisions.

Maxwell and Thunder captain Callum Ferguson called for DRS’s introduction after the match. Ferguson said that the BBL was lagging behind the Indian Premier League by not having access to the elite review system.

“I’ve been pretty firm on this one for a long time and I believe it needs to happen and the sooner it happens the better,” Ferguson said, after losing that game.

“It’s going to save us some of those moments when the players who do bring people through the gates have an opportunity to review and make sure we don’t see too many howlers.

“It’s a tough gig, umpiring, and it gives them a bit of help too. I’ve been firm and I’ll continue to be firm that we need DRS.”

Thunder skipper peels off slick half-century to spearhead victory over Scorchers

Australian great Adam Gilchrist said during that game that even rudimentary review capabilities would be an improvement.

“You often hear discussion that the cost of it (DRS) has got a fair bit to do with it … I can’t speak on behalf of the players, but I assume they would say, ‘We don’t care about the level of technology, it doesn’t have to be what’s at every ICC sanctioned event’,” Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

“Even if it’s the cameras that are a bare minimum, let’s roll with it, we’ll roll the dice and if it doesn’t get picked up or it’s inconclusive, they’ll wear that.

“We don’t want to see the biggest names in this tournament having to leave [the field] due to errors that can be very quickly overturned.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!