Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 1.05% By .com

Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 1.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.97% or 0.51 points to trade at 10.77 at the close. Meanwhile, Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) added 2.88% or 0.46 points to end at 16.44 and Scentre Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.63% or 0.07 points to 2.73 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.79% or 0.130 points to trade at 1.785 at the close. Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.97% or 0.105 points to end at 1.655 and Service Stream Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.80% or 0.105 points to 1.705.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 867 to 456 and 327 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 4.87% to 14.823.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.51% or 9.60 to $1873.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 1.83% or 0.88 to hit $47.09 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 1.65% or 0.84 to trade at $50.07 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.38% to 0.7556, while AUD/JPY fell 0.24% to 78.16.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 90.142.