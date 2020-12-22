Auburn to hire Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach

Auburn has reportedly found a replacement for Gus Malzahn.
The Tigers are expected to hire Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as their next head coach, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. He has coached the Broncos since 2014.
During his tenure with Boise State, Harsin is 68-18, which is an average of more than 10 wins per season. Overall, he’s 76-23 as a head coach.
Auburn fired Malzahn earlier this month and has interviewed at least five other candidates for the head coaching position. Clemson coach Brent Venables has dropped out of consideration from the position while UAB coach Bill Clark was removed from consideration on Monday.
