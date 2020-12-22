Asian Doll: JT Sucked Lil Yachty For ‘Act Up’ Single!!

Asian Doll is deep into her beef with JT from City Girls — and she is even alleging that JT “sucked” Lil Yachty for their hit single, “Act Up.”

Yachty wrote the track.

See what she wrote below.

Asian was upset that her verse had been removed from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It On The Tip.” Asian did not disrespect JT but JT took her speaking on it personally and began to lash out online.

Eventually, Megan came in and tweeted:

“I hate that all of this is getting so blown out of proportion. It was never as deep as the comments made it seem,” before explaining that they have each others numbers and could speak privately.

“We was real friends. F*ck rap you should’ve said some yesterday & cleared s*it up but no you let that hoe get in your ear & you don’t even know that hoe,” Asian responded.

Yachty has not responded to Asian’s allegations.