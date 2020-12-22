Arjun Kapoor spotted at Mohit Suri’s office

Arjun Kapoor is surely someone who loves to maintain his balance between his personal and professional life. The actor makes sure to find time for both the aspects of his life and does it beautifully. He had recently been shooting for Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh and turned the shooting schedule into a mini-vacation when his girlfriend Malaika Arora joined him there.

He wrapped up the film and came back to Mumbai. Now, the actor is looking for more projects and might start something soon. Today, we snapped him heading for a meeting at director Mohit Suri’s office. Arjun was dressed in a pair of jeans and a black full-sleeves T-shirt as he stepped out for a meeting. Check out the pictures below…