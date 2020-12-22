Well, well, well. It looks like it is possible to have a relationship on the down low and without the need to post about it on social media every week. Ariana Grande managed to surprise her fans by announcing that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. The two first began their relationship earlier this year. Here’s what you need to know.

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos of them together. The series also included some snaps of her brand new engagement ring. She captioned her post simply with, “forever n then some.”

Ariana Grande Announces Surprise Engagement To Dalton Gomez

The singer’s mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family. “They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” a separate source told People Magazine.

“Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man,” her manager Scooter Braun commented.

“YAYYYYY!!! Added Hailey Baldwin. “So happy for you guys.”

The pair made things Instagram official in June when she shared a gallery on the photo-sharing app that featured photos and videos of her pups, a childhood photo and a sweet image of herself cuddling with Gomez.

