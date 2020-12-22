Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Planning 2021 Wedding?

There’s a chance that Brian Austin Green is not going to like the sounds of this. There’s a new report that suggests Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might tie the knot sooner rather than later as they seem to be getting closer and closer by the day. As a matter of fact, one source close to the couple says that the rapper himself would love to make the Hollywood actress his Mrs. Gun Kelly. Here’s what you need to know.

“MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that’s a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling,” one source close to the situation tells Entertainment Tonight. “MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100% see them getting engaged within the next year.”

Megan Gun Kelly: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Planning 2021 Wedding?

The insider adds, “Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind.”

Meanwhile, the chart topper recently admitted that he has been undergoing therapy for his drug abuse. The 30-year-old made the revelation in a rather candid interview with Hollywood actor Dave Franco for Interview Magazine. Here’s what she has to say.

During his interview, the rapper said that this is the first time that he’s sought professional help and that it has already impacted his perspective on the matter and of course, his outlook on life. “Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art. I’m taking steps,” he said.

Machine Gun Kelly also says that because he is still in the early stages of his therapeutic process, he sometimes feels impatient. He also said that this has been the first time in his life that he’s had to separate his two personas which are his stage name of Machine Gun Kelly and his real name, Colson Baker.

“I’m still kind of ripping my hair out,” he told Franco. “Why am I not changing overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can’t even sit in my own brain for two minutes without distracting myself by doing something? That’s really hard.”

What’s more, he said that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is his new mentor.

“It’s much different than a priest or something, where I’m like, ‘How can you relate to me? It’s easy for you to tell me I can get through it when you’ve never faced these obstacles,’” he said. “Whereas with Travis it’s like, ‘I know for a fact that you went through what I’m going through.’”

