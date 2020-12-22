Apple’s self-driving, electric car plan creates Tesla bear case: Morgan Stanley

Article content continued

The iPhone maker getting into the vehicle market could also pose a threat to legacy automakers like General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., which will have a hard time competing if “Apple were to really throw its weight around,” Jonas said.

For suppliers of electric, autonomous and connected-car systems, meanwhile, Apple’s plans “could very likely mean a significant inflection in the speed and magnitude of a wide range of investments,” he added. Lidar suppliers include Luminar Technologies Inc. and Velodyne Lidar Inc. rallied Monday after the report and continued to rise Tuesday.