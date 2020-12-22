Apple Store displays spotlight Apple Fitness+ and workout gear

Apple Stores are motivating customers to try Apple Fitness+ with dynamic new displays and a curated selection of third-party workout equipment. The new fixtures rolled out to select Apple Stores today and highlight the seamless integration between Apple hardware and the subscription service.

Set against a wooden backdrop, the new Fitness+ Avenue features two Apple Watches paired with an iPhone and iPad that offer workout metrics and sample workouts from the Fitness+ library. Each demo is synchronized to a row of iPad mini display tiles below that play workout animations corresponding to the workout types in the Fitness app.

Shelving carries demo iPhones displayed on the Elevation Lab GoStand, a collection of first-party accessories, and third-party workout equipment. Current offerings include the Satechi Foldable Aluminum Stand, Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat, AirPods, and Powerbeats Pro. This collection of accessories will evolve and grow over time.

The new Fitness+ Avenue replaces the Health and Activity Avenue, which included a backlit graphic of Activity rings and accessories compatible with the iOS Health app. Smaller Apple Stores and classic design locations will receive simplified displays.

Curated equipment featured on Apple.com and Fitness+ workout types.

With many Apple Stores open by appointment only or operating with Express storefront service, Apple offers a larger collection of links to workout equipment from its online store and third parties. Apple Fitness+ begins with a one-month free trial for Apple Watch owners or three months free when you buy a new Apple Watch.

