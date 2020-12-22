Animoca Brands signs up Manchester City for games and collectibles By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Animoca Brands signs up Manchester City for games and collectibles

Animoca Brands has teamed up with Premier League football club Manchester City and Australian club Melbourne City FC to develop games and collectibles based on the two teams.

A Dec. 21 post on the official Man City Twitter account announced the partnership, which will feature the club’s mens and womens teams, along with the Melbourne City club, which it also owns.