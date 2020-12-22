Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback family picture is just too cute!

Amitabh Bachchan loves to indulge with his fans on social media. Due to the lockdown and the pandemic, this year he has not got enough chance to meet and greet his fans and wave out to them for his Sunday ritual outside his residence. But the megastar makes up for it on his social media as he’s constantly active on it and loves to tell us everything he is upto.

This morning Amitabh Bachchan took us down the memory lane with an adorable throwback picture from his archives. He shared a black-and-white click with his mother and his younger brother and shared a lovely detail about it. The actor is seen posing with his family and his quirky print shirt also has a story behind it.

He captioned the picture saying, “That very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt.” Well, now that’s too cute. We all have that one picture from our childhood days when studio-clicks were popular and didn’t need any special event to have them clicked. Big B always manages to get a smile on our faces.