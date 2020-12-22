American Athletic Conference considering Boise State add?

The American Athletic Conference has held discussions about adding Boise State as a 12th member for football in an attempt to give the conference a better chance of being considered for the College Football Playoff in the future.

CBS Sports obtained documents highlighting the AAC’s consideration of adding Boise State, but the conference would reportedly only be adding the school for football, allowing other Boise State sports programs to remain in the Mountain West, which is easier for the school geographically.

The AAC is currently comprised of 11 teams, including the 9-0 Cincinnati Bearcats, who were ranked eighth in the CFP poll, leaving them on the outside of the College Football Playoff despite their undefeated record. Adding another formidable team like Boise State would help the credibility of Cincinnati and the rest of the AAC, as smaller conferences have struggled to secure CFP spots, which typically go to schools in one of the Power Five conferences.

While adding Boise State would be a win for the AAC, losing the Broncos would be a tough blow to the credibility of the Mountain West Conference. And if Boise State football program leaves the MWC, there’s no guarantee that the conference would allow the school’s other sports to stay in the conference.

“[The interest] went away because they couldn’t find a place for their other sports,” an anonymous source told CBS Sports. “If they could find a place for the other sports, it might have been done in the spring. Hell, they might have been [in the American] this fall.”