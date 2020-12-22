Amber Portwood Teases Big Move in Shocking Teen Mom OG Trailer

The OGs are back and ready to face motherhood in the pandemic.

Just days after MTV announced Teen Mom OG would be returning with a brand-new season in January, E! News has exclusively obtained the first trailer that teases what’s to come with Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout McKinney, Catelynn Lowell and Mackenzie McKee.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the moms are making moves and safely documenting their lives for both new and old fans.

For starters, Amber is contemplating a move onto ex Gary Shirley‘s property after her relationship with daughter Leah, 12, becomes strained. “He wants me to live on his land in a trailer,” Amber says in the preview. “Are you serious right now?”

As for Cheyenne, she’s ready to share her pregnancy journey with the world. But before news breaks, there’s one person she has to tell over the phone. Yes, it’s her ex Cory Wharton. “Are you f–king pregnant?” he asks before receiving confirmation.