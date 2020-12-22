AGRIS Co-operative donates $10,000 to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign across Southwestern Ontario

CHATHAM, Ontario, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGRIS Co-operative board President John Nooyen announced today that the co-operative is giving back to the communities in which they serve with a $10,000 donation to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

It is important to the AGRIS board of directors that the money raised stays in the communities in which it is given, and the $10,000 donation will be dispersed equally across the Salvation Army zones that are located in our trading area.

Jim Anderson, AGRIS ownership committee chair, stated, “The board did not hesitate when wanting to give back to the communities where we farm, work and raise our families. This year especially because of COVID-19, we knew people were having a tough time, and we wanted to help.”

AGRIS Co-op, despite the pandemic, had a good year. In March the company was ready with warehouses full of the products needed for farmers to get seeds into the ground. There was no time to waste and AGRIS being farmer-owned, knew the consequences of what COVID-19 could mean to food production. As farming goes, pandemic or not, there’s no stopping the planting season. Farmers must do it.

AGRIS Co-op’s general manager, Jim Campbell, is proud of what it took to serve farmers in 2020. “This year was unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic hit us and the world with challenges at every turn. I am proud to say that as a team, we got through the spring and harvest safe and healthy, thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our staff and customers; and this is certainly a year to give back.”

AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. is a 100 per cent farmer-owned grain marketing and farm-input supply company that serves more than 1,000 farmer owners in 14 locations in Essex, Kent, Elgin, Middlesex and Lambton Counties. It is a leader in precision farming technology, seed, agronomy and petroleum services. The co-operative is a partner of Great Lakes Grain, a grain merchandising company. AGRIS Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner.

