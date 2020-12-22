A ‘Red Table Talk’ Exclusive Clip With Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals a Very Different Message Before the Holidays

Instead of a merry and bright Red Table Talk episode for the holidays, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne “Gammy” Norris Banfield bring a powerful message. In an exclusive clip, a suicide attempt survivor reveals her “biggest piece of advice” for those struggling this holiday season.

Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Norris-Banfield | Facebook/Sophy Holland

Jada Pinkett Smith was suicidal two times in her life

On Nov. 13, 2020, Jada brought Jameela Jamil to Red Table Talk to discuss the secret struggles she faced. When the actor revealed that “repressed rage” played a part in her suicide attempts, Jada admitted the same thing happened to her.

“I had the same experience,” Jada told Jamil. “[I] got a level of success, pretty much had gotten everything I had asked for, and had basically what I believe is a nervous breakdown and also was suicidal. It’s happened twice in my life. And I found out the same thing, that it was all based upon repressed rage. I was sitting on so much rage that was covering my sorrow and despair.”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith on Why ‘Red Table Talk’ is Filmed Inside Their ‘Real Home’ Although ‘It’s Difficult’

Jamil admitted what her last straw was. “I’m not contributing anything to anyone,” she remembers thinking. “Everyone would be better off without me…’”

Willow also added that she had similar feelings to both Jamil and Jada when she was self-harming.

‘Red Table Talk’ switches tones with their holiday message

Instead of airing a happy holiday-themed Red Table Talk, Jada, Willow, and Gammy bring several suicide attempt survivors to the table. The family wants to send a powerful message to those struggling this holiday season. For many people, the holidays are challenging, and the Smith family wants viewers to know that they are not alone.

“What is a message that you would give to those who are struggling,” Jada asks one suicide attempt survivor in an exclusive clip.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fredtabletalk%2Fvideos%2F808026400056844%2F&show_text=0&width=560” width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

“My best and biggest piece of advice is just to tell somebody,” Emma responds. “Because if I had only just opened up and expressed what I was going through, with no shame, and no embarrassment, if I had only done that, it might have been a different outcome for me. I might not have had to struggle and suffer so deeply. It sounds so simple, but truly from the bottom of my heart, I need people to just tell somebody, because it will save you.”

Tune-in to Facebook Watch for a ‘Red Table Talk’ with an inspirational message

Adrienne Norris Banfield, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Will Smith | Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

On Dec. 22, 2020, at noon ET, Jada, Willow, and Gammy will host a Facebook Watch Red Table Talk titled “Suicide Attempt Survivors Speak Out.” The women bring to the table several suicide attempt survivors who want to help others struggling with mental health during the holiday season.

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.