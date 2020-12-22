49ers sign Josh Rosen off Bucs practice squad

Josh Rosen signed a practice squad deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an attempt to try and revive his career. While he has spent a majority of the season learning under six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, it appears the former Miami Dolphin’s time in Florida has come to an end.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the San Francisco 49ers are signing Rosen off the Bucs practice squad. The news comes after it was announced that Nick Mullens suffered a rather significant elbow injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
With Mullens likely done for the year, and Jimmy Garoppolo still dealing with a high-ankle sprain, San Francisco will be turning to third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Signing Rosen was a no-brainer for head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Rosen hasn’t played in an NFL game in over a year nor has he been on a team’s active roster this season. The 23-year-old, who was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is 3-13 in two seasons with the Cardinals and Dolphins, completing 54.8% of his passes for 2,845 yards and 12 touchdowns against 19 interceptions.
Rosen likely wouldn’t have seen the field any time soon for the Buccaneers. He’s now a step closer to returning by joining the 49ers and will likely back up Beathard on Saturday, making it the first time in over a year that he’ll be active.
