49ers sign Josh Rosen off Bucs practice squad

With Mullens likely done for the year, and Jimmy Garoppolo still dealing with a high-ankle sprain, San Francisco will be turning to third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Signing Rosen was a no-brainer for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Rosen hasn’t played in an NFL game in over a year nor has he been on a team’s active roster this season. The 23-year-old, who was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is 3-13 in two seasons with the Cardinals and Dolphins, completing 54.8% of his passes for 2,845 yards and 12 touchdowns against 19 interceptions.

Rosen likely wouldn’t have seen the field any time soon for the Buccaneers. He’s now a step closer to returning by joining the 49ers and will likely back up Beathard on Saturday, making it the first time in over a year that he’ll be active.