Apple Adjusts Trade-In Prices for Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac

Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of many of its products overnight. Some devices, such as iPads, have seen moderate increases in value, while others, such as Macs, have experienced decreases. Apple incentivizes customers to upgrade by offering the option to trade in older devices in exchange for credit towards a new purchase. The latest changes to the trade-in program’s values,…