Zach Galifiniakis wrote an SNL sketch we’ll never see

Though Galifianakis was a new writer who wasn’t a part of any staff cliques, he found some comfort from Tina Fey, who was head writer of the show at the time. “Tina, who I was sitting next to, I just remember her putting her hand on my shoulder,” Galifianakis said. “It didn’t feel sarcastic. It could have been. But in my mind it was her going, ‘It’s okay.'”

He went on to say that he felt terrible after the sketch bombed, but that in addition to Fey’s consolation, he had developed a thick skin up until that point. “Since I had done a number of years of standup already, that skin was developed,” explained Galifianakis. “It bummed me out, don’t get me wrong, but if I had not bombed so many times on stage already … sometimes you’re just not funny. And maybe that sketch wasn’t funny.”

Though we’ll never get to see Will Ferrell help protect Britney Spears’ belly button, it’s always helpful to know everyone fails at some point, even Zach Galifianakis.