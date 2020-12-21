‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) is absolutely amazing by this subscription box. She’s been receiving it for over a year and calls it her favorite “monthly surprise”! Subscription boxes have become hugely prominent in the last few years and this one is a great pick up for jewelry fans.

The box in question is from Mindfulsouls.com and packages precious stones, affirmations, jewelry, incense and many other great knick-knacks with meaning. Check out what Hope had to say about the subscription box below and use the link to view the full post.

“I’ve been receiving the @mindfulsoulscom box for over a year now and it’s my favorite monthly surprise! I have received the most precious stones, affirmations, jewelry, incense, and many other gentle reminders that we have purpose, meaning and control over our thoughts and intentions. It always comes right when I need a little spiritual pick me up and I feel like a child on Christmas morning waiting to see what I got every month! Thank you @mindfulsoulscom for creating a box filled with joy, love and intention. 🙏🏼🌟 The guidance toward deeper connection is so much fun, and I am thankful to have the tools to aid in my ascension. #mindfulsoulscom And I’ll say it’s the perfect gift for anyone looking to deepen their connection this holiday season and into the new year for those resolutions! ❤️🎄🙏🏼 This is NOT AN AD just my hearts honest opinion. ☺️”

View the full post here.

CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) Is MIND BLOWN By This Subscription Box

Fans commented on her post, “gentle reminders that we have purpose, meaning and CONTROL over our thoughts and intentions”😏 anyway I’m happy for you Courtney❤️“, “That is very, very nice ❤️🎄” and “OMG I WANT“.

What do you think? What’s your favorite subscription box? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Young and the Restless’ weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, let us know what you think by leaving us a line with your thoughts in our comments section below.

And as always, come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news on your favorite celebrities and reality television shows along with the latest spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.