Yazan Reveals His New Girlfriend, Lulu

Brittany Banks and Yazan were one of the couples who tried to make things work between them last season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Unfortunately, they were not one of the couples that lasted. Since filming stopped, the two have broken up and Yazan already has a new girlfriend.

Brittany and Yazan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 | TLC

There was trouble from the start

Banks and Yazan connected almost immediately when they met over video chat. When Banks went to Jordan for the first time, the two got engaged and began planning a life together. However, when Banks moved to Jordan to start that life, things began to go horribly awry. Yazan had a problem with almost everything that Banks did. He tried to get her to convert to Islam but she didn’t want to be forced into anything.

As the season went on, fans wondered why someone like Banks would agree to move to Jordan if she knew that she wouldn’t want to assimilate to Yazan’s family’s way of life. According to Banks, Yazan misrepresented what life in Jordan would be like.

“I feel like [there are] so many context clues in the show that shows that,” Banks said in comments under a video of herself on Instagram. “A woman like me isn’t gonna up and move to a country like that unless the person I’m dating can accept me as I am and the environment permits.”

RELATED: ‘90 Day Fiancé’: Brittany Banks Reveals There Is More to Her Relationship With Yazan Than Fans Know

“Do y’all miss the parts on TV where he tells me one thing and tells his parents another, then gives me a random ultimatum pressuring me because of the lies he told his parents?” she continued. “I’m tired of being attacked when he knew exactly who I was when he pursued me and still does. Jordan culture does not prohibit this. His particular family does not like it, but I don’t live to please them.”

Yazan and Brittany’s breakup

It’s not clear exactly when Yazan and Banks called it quits. While the season was airing, there were a few clues that the two were no longer together. For instance, at one point, Banks accused Yazan of cheating on her. She said that he cheated with multiple 90 Day Fiancé fans and also drank and smoked even though he presented himself on television as a conservative muslim.

Now that the show has finished airing, it’s clear that the two have broken up. Banks and her father Greg have claimed that Yazan stole money from them and the situation has gotten uglier by the day.

Yazan already has a new girlfriend

Yazan must not have spent a lot of time grieving about Banks as he already has a new girlfriend. In a recent Instagram Live, he said that his girlfriend made him delete his Facebook because he had too many relatives on there. Later, he posted a photo and tagged his new girlfriend, Lulu.

This time, Yaazan is not being secretive about his feelings at all. He even responded to a comment from her, saying, “I love you so much beby.”

Banks doesn’t seem to be sad that Yazan has moved on as she and her father have been in a constant battle with him.