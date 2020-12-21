XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

© . XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.52180 by 05:21 (10:21 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, down 10.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 4.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $24.31603B, or 3.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.52171 to $0.56909 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 7.46%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.13654B or 5.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4399 to $0.6586 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 84.14% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $22,691.5 on the .com Index, down 3.09% on the day.

was trading at $606.94 on the .com Index, a loss of 8.16%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $431.35212B or 66.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $70.43473B or 10.83% of the total cryptocurrency market value.