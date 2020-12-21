Worst 2020 Celeb Fails

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Perhaps it’s just me but, in hindsight, 2020 was never going to be a smooth year for a lot of celebs.


@fallontonight / Via giphy.com

And all it took was for a pandemic to make them seem even more out of touch.

So, here are just some of the worst celeb fails from this year:

1.

First, when director Tristram Shapeero forgot to mute himself on a Zoom audition with Lukas Gage and could be heard saying, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments.”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

3.

When Kendall Jenner threw a huge birthday party, which she apparently asked people not to post about on social media. Obviously, this did not go over well:

4.

When Vanessa Hudgens posted a coronavirus rant on Instagram where she said, “People are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?”:

6.

When Katy Perry and Madonna shared fake videos of Italians singing their songs from balconies:

7.

When Lana Del Rey decided to drag artists like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé:

The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night...looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻‍♂️....when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people Via IG:adamalpert

The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻‍♂️….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people

Via IG:adamalpert

11.

When Bella Thorne started a ton of controversy over her OnlyFans page — and her subsequent apology:

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew...

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew…

15.

When Chris Pratt encouraged people to vote in, “the most consequential vote in the history of mankind” — for his movie Onward at the People’s Choice Awards:

18.

Finally, when a bunch of celebs sang “Imagine” on “day six” of quarantine.

2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR