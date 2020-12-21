Worst 2020 Celeb Fails

Perhaps it’s just me but, in hindsight, 2020 was never going to be a smooth year for a lot of celebs.
So, here are just some of the worst celeb fails from this year:
1.
First, when director Tristram Shapeero forgot to mute himself on a Zoom audition with Lukas Gage and could be heard saying, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments.”
3.
When Kendall Jenner threw a huge birthday party, which she apparently asked people not to post about on social media. Obviously, this did not go over well:
4.
When Vanessa Hudgens posted a coronavirus rant on Instagram where she said, “People are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?”:
6.
When Katy Perry and Madonna shared fake videos of Italians singing their songs from balconies:
7.
When Lana Del Rey decided to drag artists like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé:
11.
When Bella Thorne started a ton of controversy over her OnlyFans page — and her subsequent apology:
15.
When Chris Pratt encouraged people to vote in, “the most consequential vote in the history of mankind” — for his movie Onward at the People’s Choice Awards:
18.
Finally, when a bunch of celebs sang “Imagine” on “day six” of quarantine.
2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!