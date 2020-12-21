Home Sports World Juniors 2021: Team USA scores, schedule, how to watch

World Juniors 2021: Team USA scores, schedule, how to watch

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
12

After skating away with medals in four straight tournaments for the first time in the program’s history, the United States left the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic empty-handed. Last year’s squad finished a disappointing sixth despite finishing in the top two in a tough Group B.

In 2021, the grouping doesn’t get any easier as Team USA will meet Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and upstart Austria. It’ll be a tough slog to rise to the top for the Americans, who will also be without the services of John Beecher and Thomas Bordeleau after they were released because of a positive test for COVID-19. (Beecher tested positive, although he’s tested negative since, and Bordeleau was his roommate.)

WORLD JUNIORS: How Covid-19 has impacted the tournament

No longer considered an afterthought, the U.S. is an established power on the world juniors circuit and is expected to be a medal contender. The Americans are owners of 12 medals (four gold, two silver and six bronze), and head coach Nate Leaman built a highly skilled squad that should see another shiny medal come Jan. 5. 

Here’s everything to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games in the United States, and a complete schedule with updated scores and standings.

Team USA’s schedule and results at World Juniors

The format for the 2020 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams playing a preliminary round-robin to determine seeding followed by a single-elimination tournament. The United States drew Group B, which also includes Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria. 

DateOpponentResultTV info
Dec. 25Russia 9:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Dec. 26Austria 9:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN1/4/5)
Dec. 29Czech Republic 2 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Dec. 31Sweden 9:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Jan. 2Quarterfinals TBD (NHLN, TSN)
Jan. 4Semifinals TBD (NHLN, TSN)
Jan. 5Bronze/Gold medal TBD (NHLN, TSN)

(All times Eastern)

How to watch USA games live online

All the games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. World Junior Championship games are only available on NHL Network in the United States, which has plans to televise every game for the first time ever. Stephen Nelson will provide the play-by-play for each Team USA game and will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.

Team USA’s 2021 World Juniors roster

Ten players return from last year’s squad, including netminders Spencer Knight and Dustin Wolf, who provide one of the best 1-2 combos at the tournament. With a young defense in front of them — Cam York is the only returnee on the blue line — the two backstops will be heavily relied on. 

Up front, USA Hockey’s forward group is deep. Trevor Zegras, who led the team in points last year with assists, returns, as does the team’s top goal scorer Arthur Kaliyev (aka #ArtyParty). Canadiens prospect Cole Caufield will look to avenge a poor 2020 tournament, where he only collected a goal and an assist. 

WORLD JUNIORS: Breakdown of every NHL teams’ prospects

 

No.NamePositionHometownClub teamNHL Draft
9Trevor ZegrasForwardBedford, N.Y.Signed NHL contractANA (2019)
10Matthew BeniersForwardHingham, Mass.Michigan (Big Ten)2021 Draft
12Matthew BoldyForwardMillis, Mass.Boston College (HE)MIN (2019)
13Cole CaufieldForwardStevens Point, Wisc.Wisconsin (Big Ten)MTL (2019)
15Alex TurcotteForwardChicago, Ill.Signed NHL contractLAK (2019)
18Brendan BrissonForwardManhattan Beach, Calif.Michigan (Big Ten)VGK (2020)
19Patrick MoynihanForwardMillis, Mass.Providence (HE)NJD (2019)
21Brett BerardForwardEast Greenwich, R.I.Providence (HE)NYR (2020)
22Sam ColangeloForwardStoneham, Mass.Northeastern (HE)ANA (2020)
24Bobby BrinkForwardMinnetonka, Minn.Denver (NCHC)PHI (2019)
25John FarinacciForwardRed Bank, N.J.Muskegon (USHL)ARI (2019)
26Landon SlaggertForwardSouth Bend, Ind.Notre Dame (Big Ten)CHI (2020)
28Arthur KaliyevForwardStaten Island, N.Y.Hamilton (OHL)LAK (2019)
2Drew HellesonDefenseFarmington, Minn.Boston College (HE)COL (2019)
3Henry ThrunDefenseSouthborough, Mass.Dubuque (USHL)ANA (2019)
4Cam YorkDefenseAnaheim, Calif.Michigan (Big Ten)PHI (2019)
5Jackson LaCombeDefenseEden Prairie, Minn.Minnesota (Big Ten)ANA (2019)
7Tyler KlevenDefenseFargo, N.D.North Dakota (NCHC)OTT (2020)
8Jake SandersonDefenseWhitefish, Mont.North Dakota (NCHC)OTT (2020)
11Brock FaberDefenseMaple Grove, Minn.Minnesota (Big Ten)LAK (2020)
17Hunter SkinnerDefensePinckney, Mich.London (OHL)NYR (2019)
23Ryan JohnsonDefenseIrvine, Calif.Minnesota (Big Ten)BUF (2019)
29Logan SteinGoaltenderSuwanee, Ga.Ferris State (WCHA)2021 Draft
30Spencer KnightGoaltenderDarien, Conn.Boston College (HE)FLA (2019)
32Dustin WolfGoaltenderGilroy, Calif.Everett (WHL)CGY (2019)

2021 World Junior Championship standings

GROUP A

TeamWinsLossesOTLPoints
1. Canada0000
2. Finland0000
3. Switzerland0000
4. Slovakia0000
5. Germany0000

GROUP B

TeamWinsLossesOTLPoints
1. Russia0000
2. Sweden0000
3. USA0000
4. Czech Republic0000
5. Austria0000

Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point

WORLD JUNIORS: Canada favorite to win gold medal

Full 2021 World Junior Championship schedule

(All times Eastern) 

FRIDAY, DEC. 25
Switzerland vs. Slovakia2 p.m.TSN
Germany vs. Finland6 p.m.TSN
Russia vs. USA9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
Sweden vs. Czech Republic2 p.m.TSN
Germany vs. Canada6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
USA vs. Austria9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Finland vs. Switzerland2 p.m.TSN
Slovakia vs. Canada6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Russia9:30 p.m.TSN
MONDAY, DEC. 28
Austria vs. Sweden6 p.m.TSN
Slovakia vs. Germany9:30 p.m.TSN
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
USA vs. Czech Republic2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Switzerland6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Austria vs. Russia9:30 p.m.TSN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Finland vs. Slovakia2 p.m.TSN
Switzerland vs. Germany6 p.m.TSN
Russia vs. Sweden9:30 p.m.TSN
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Czech Republic vs. Austria2 p.m.TSN
Canada vs. Finland6 p.m.TSN
Sweden vs. United States9:30 p.m.TSN
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Quarterfinal12 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal3:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal7 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal10:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal9:30 p.m.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game5:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN

