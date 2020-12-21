World Juniors 2021: Team USA scores, schedule, how to watch

After skating away with medals in four straight tournaments for the first time in the program’s history, the United States left the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic empty-handed. Last year’s squad finished a disappointing sixth despite finishing in the top two in a tough Group B.
In 2021, the grouping doesn’t get any easier as Team USA will meet Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and upstart Austria. It’ll be a tough slog to rise to the top for the Americans, who will also be without the services of John Beecher and Thomas Bordeleau after they were released because of a positive test for COVID-19. (Beecher tested positive, although he’s tested negative since, and Bordeleau was his roommate.)
No longer considered an afterthought, the U.S. is an established power on the world juniors circuit and is expected to be a medal contender. The Americans are owners of 12 medals (four gold, two silver and six bronze), and head coach Nate Leaman built a highly skilled squad that should see another shiny medal come Jan. 5.
Here’s everything to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games in the United States, and a complete schedule with updated scores and standings.
Team USA’s schedule and results at World Juniors
The format for the 2020 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams playing a preliminary round-robin to determine seeding followed by a single-elimination tournament. The United States drew Group B, which also includes Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|TV info
|Dec. 25
|Russia
|9:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
|Dec. 26
|Austria
|9:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN1/4/5)
|Dec. 29
|Czech Republic
|2 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
|Dec. 31
|Sweden
|9:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
|Jan. 2
|Quarterfinals
|TBD (NHLN, TSN)
|Jan. 4
|Semifinals
|TBD (NHLN, TSN)
|Jan. 5
|Bronze/Gold medal
|TBD (NHLN, TSN)
(All times Eastern)
How to watch USA games live online
All the games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. World Junior Championship games are only available on NHL Network in the United States, which has plans to televise every game for the first time ever. Stephen Nelson will provide the play-by-play for each Team USA game and will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.
Team USA’s 2021 World Juniors roster
Ten players return from last year’s squad, including netminders Spencer Knight and Dustin Wolf, who provide one of the best 1-2 combos at the tournament. With a young defense in front of them — Cam York is the only returnee on the blue line — the two backstops will be heavily relied on.
Up front, USA Hockey’s forward group is deep. Trevor Zegras, who led the team in points last year with assists, returns, as does the team’s top goal scorer Arthur Kaliyev (aka #ArtyParty). Canadiens prospect Cole Caufield will look to avenge a poor 2020 tournament, where he only collected a goal and an assist.
|No.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|Club team
|NHL Draft
|9
|Trevor Zegras
|Forward
|Bedford, N.Y.
|Signed NHL contract
|ANA (2019)
|10
|Matthew Beniers
|Forward
|Hingham, Mass.
|Michigan (Big Ten)
|2021 Draft
|12
|Matthew Boldy
|Forward
|Millis, Mass.
|Boston College (HE)
|MIN (2019)
|13
|Cole Caufield
|Forward
|Stevens Point, Wisc.
|Wisconsin (Big Ten)
|MTL (2019)
|15
|Alex Turcotte
|Forward
|Chicago, Ill.
|Signed NHL contract
|LAK (2019)
|18
|Brendan Brisson
|Forward
|Manhattan Beach, Calif.
|Michigan (Big Ten)
|VGK (2020)
|19
|Patrick Moynihan
|Forward
|Millis, Mass.
|Providence (HE)
|NJD (2019)
|21
|Brett Berard
|Forward
|East Greenwich, R.I.
|Providence (HE)
|NYR (2020)
|22
|Sam Colangelo
|Forward
|Stoneham, Mass.
|Northeastern (HE)
|ANA (2020)
|24
|Bobby Brink
|Forward
|Minnetonka, Minn.
|Denver (NCHC)
|PHI (2019)
|25
|John Farinacci
|Forward
|Red Bank, N.J.
|Muskegon (USHL)
|ARI (2019)
|26
|Landon Slaggert
|Forward
|South Bend, Ind.
|Notre Dame (Big Ten)
|CHI (2020)
|28
|Arthur Kaliyev
|Forward
|Staten Island, N.Y.
|Hamilton (OHL)
|LAK (2019)
|2
|Drew Helleson
|Defense
|Farmington, Minn.
|Boston College (HE)
|COL (2019)
|3
|Henry Thrun
|Defense
|Southborough, Mass.
|Dubuque (USHL)
|ANA (2019)
|4
|Cam York
|Defense
|Anaheim, Calif.
|Michigan (Big Ten)
|PHI (2019)
|5
|Jackson LaCombe
|Defense
|Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Minnesota (Big Ten)
|ANA (2019)
|7
|Tyler Kleven
|Defense
|Fargo, N.D.
|North Dakota (NCHC)
|OTT (2020)
|8
|Jake Sanderson
|Defense
|Whitefish, Mont.
|North Dakota (NCHC)
|OTT (2020)
|11
|Brock Faber
|Defense
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Minnesota (Big Ten)
|LAK (2020)
|17
|Hunter Skinner
|Defense
|Pinckney, Mich.
|London (OHL)
|NYR (2019)
|23
|Ryan Johnson
|Defense
|Irvine, Calif.
|Minnesota (Big Ten)
|BUF (2019)
|29
|Logan Stein
|Goaltender
|Suwanee, Ga.
|Ferris State (WCHA)
|2021 Draft
|30
|Spencer Knight
|Goaltender
|Darien, Conn.
|Boston College (HE)
|FLA (2019)
|32
|Dustin Wolf
|Goaltender
|Gilroy, Calif.
|Everett (WHL)
|CGY (2019)
2021 World Junior Championship standings
GROUP A
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|OTL
|Points
|1. Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2. Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3. Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4. Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5. Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP B
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|OTL
|Points
|1. Russia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2. Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3. USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4. Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5. Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point
Full 2021 World Junior Championship schedule
(All times Eastern)
|FRIDAY, DEC. 25
|Switzerland vs. Slovakia
|2 p.m.
|TSN
|Germany vs. Finland
|6 p.m.
|TSN
|Russia vs. USA
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, DEC. 26
|Sweden vs. Czech Republic
|2 p.m.
|TSN
|Germany vs. Canada
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|USA vs. Austria
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SUNDAY, DEC. 27
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|2 p.m.
|TSN
|Slovakia vs. Canada
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Czech Republic vs. Russia
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN
|MONDAY, DEC. 28
|Austria vs. Sweden
|6 p.m.
|TSN
|Slovakia vs. Germany
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN
|TUESDAY, DEC. 29
|USA vs. Czech Republic
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs. Switzerland
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Austria vs. Russia
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN
|WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
|Finland vs. Slovakia
|2 p.m.
|TSN
|Switzerland vs. Germany
|6 p.m.
|TSN
|Russia vs. Sweden
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN
|THURSDAY, DEC. 31
|Czech Republic vs. Austria
|2 p.m.
|TSN
|Canada vs. Finland
|6 p.m.
|TSN
|Sweden vs. United States
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN
|SATURDAY, JAN. 2
|Quarterfinal
|12 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|3:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|7 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|10:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|MONDAY, JAN. 4
|Semifinal
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|SUNDAY, JAN. 5
|Bronze-medal game
|5:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold-medal game
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN