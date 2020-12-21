Woman dies in unit fire in Brisbane’s north

A woman has died in a house fire at Zillmere, in Brisbane’s north.
Emergency crews rushed to the property on Maher Street around 4.15pm following reports of the blaze.
Firefighters entered the building soon after but were unable to save the woman.
Aerial pictures show police at the scene and a number of windows on the building blown out by the fire.
A crime scene has been set up and investigations are underway into what sparked the fire.
Another patient was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital in a stable condition.