Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Be ‘The Book of Boba Fett’?

The Mandalorian season 2 finale’s after-credits scene shocked viewers with a surprise reveal: The Book of Boba Fett, a new spin-off series coming next year. Once their jaws were picked up from the floor, many eagled-eye fans started to ask questions.

The teaser revealed that The Book of Boba Fett would be premiering on Disney+ in December 2021. Just a few days before the finale aired, Disney confirmed that The Mandalorian season 3 would premiere around Christmas 2021 at their big Dec. 10 investor day. This led many to ask: are The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3 the same thing?

Disney cleared up the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ confusion

Boba Fett at Star Wars Celebration 2015.

Short answer: nope! Long answer: read on.

The confusion by fans was perhaps understandable. While many have embraced the oncoming tsunami of Star Wars content on Disney+, it still seems unlikely that the two would air in the same month. Further, some have speculated in the past that the series could shift focus beyond Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to other Mandalorians in the future.

The buzz was calmed down on Dec. 21 when Disney and LucasFilm’s various Twitter accounts revealed the spin-offs logo and gave new production details. Important among these was the clarification that The Book of Boba Fett will be “a new Original Series.”

So, there you have it. While Christmas 2020 looks to be a low-key affair for many, Christmas 2021 will offer a sizeable bounty of Star Wars programming for fans to devour. As to why the series wasn’t unveiled during the Disney investor call, showrunner Jon Favreau explained their reasoning in an interview with Good Morning America.

“We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement for all the shows.. and so they let me keep this one a secret,” Favreau explained. “This is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3.”

While fans now have the official word from LucasFilm, reports from the past few days have indicated that these would be separate shows. Variety, citing Disney’s plans for the Star Wars franchise, reported on Dec. 19 that The Book of Boba Fett would be a distinct series. It is also likely to crossover with The Mandalorian, similar to its other spin-offs, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka.

The ‘Mandalorian’ spin-off will follow on from season 2

Cara Dune and Greef Karga in 'The Mandalorian' Episode 4, Season 2



In the season 2 finale’s after-credits scene, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) makes a bloody return to Jabba the Hutt’s palace from Return of the Jedi. After killing Bib Fortuna, he takes his place on the Hutt’s throne with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side.

With the Boba Fett spin-off confirmed to take place during The Mandalorian‘s timeline, it’s obvious that the series will follow on from this set-up. While Fett’s motives are unclear, his taking a seat on the throne might indicate his intentions. Maybe fans can expect Fett and Shand to begin climbing up the ranks of the Star Wars criminal underworld, or clean it up.