Why the 2020 edition of this game came to the Wii

The release of Just Dance 2020 was initially announced for the Wii among a selection of consoles standard for the time. Absent, however, from that list was the ill-fated Wii U, the subsequent system in Nintendo’s console lineage. Some posts soon after went viral online explaining that Just Dance developer Ubisoft was retaining support for the system in order for the game to be playable on Wii consoles used in hospitals and rehab facilities.

Polygon then interviewed a representative from Ubisoft who did clarify that the company would donate Wii consoles and copies of Just Dance to children’s hospitals. This was done because the Wii’s motion controls could aid rehab patients, and also because it would generally provide patients with a fun activity. However, this public good was not the sole impetus for the game’s Wii compatibility.

Simply put, the game was released on the Wii because people wanted to play it on the Wii. The representative interviewed by Polygon explained that much of that demand came from children or families with children.

Unfortunately for those families, Just Dance 2020 is supposed to be Ubisoft’s last release for the Wii, ending the longtime tradition.