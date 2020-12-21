Why Shadow Complex is still a must play game in 2020

With a decently-sized map and gameplay mechanics that are added throughout the game via suit upgrades, Shadow Complex leans heavily into the concepts outlined within the Metroidvania genre and executes them almost flawlessly. The game puts a future militaristic spin on the Metroidvania genre, where the player can wield a variety of firearms and even equip themselves with a jetpack later in the game.

In 2020, Shadow Complex holds up very well. Unlike other genres that have worn thin with time, the Metroidvania genre has arguably aged the most seamlessly, and fortunately, Shadow Complex‘s use of the genre’s mechanics help it remain a blast to play. There are other, more modern Metroidvania titles to play, including Axiom Verge, the Ori series, Hollow Knight, and Guacamelee! However, released after a drought of Metroidvania games in 2009, Shadow Complex is just as much an exemplary Metroidvania title to play now as it was back then.

For those with little or no Metroidvania experience, or even those who skipped the game during its original release, Shadow Complex is absolutely worth at least one playthrough in 2020.