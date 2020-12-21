Why Naomi Nagata from The Expanse looks so familiar

Although Dominique Tipper has been acting professionally since 2007, she struggled in the trenches for a few years before landing her first substantial role in a major motion picture. That film was 2014’s Vampire Academy, and though it wasn’t exactly a critical darling, the supernatural teen drama about a half-human, half-vampire “Dhampir” played by Zoey Deutsch definitely served as a stepping stone to higher-profile films for Tipper. It also likely set up her 2015 breakthrough into the central cast of The Expanse, so all’s well that ends well.

In the film, Tipper plays Guardian Gabriela, a more advanced vampire who comes into close contact with the lead Dhampir. According to contemporaneous reports, the actors who played the Dhampir, novices, and guardians all had to undergo rigorous physical training for their roles.

Interview with a Vampire, this was not. It wasn’t even a True Blood or a Twilight — not even a mere Vampire Diaries. With so much vampire content out there for fans to consume, Vampire Academy perhaps stands out best for its abject inability to catch on. The film barely made back half of its production budget at the box office, bringing a definitive end to director Mark Waters nascent vampire property. Fortunately for Tipper, she had already secured a slate of new, exciting projects to work on.