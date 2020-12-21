Why Larry from The Stand looks so familiar

Apart from his prominent roles on Damon Lindelof’s shows, Adepo has diverse credits ranging from the J.J. Abrams-produced WWII horror movie Overlord (in which he starred as Boyce) to his role as the adult Antron McCray on When They See Us, Netflix’s miniseries about the infamous “Central Park Five” case.

However, prior to The Stand and Watchmen, the most notable role on his résumé was arguably that of Cory Maxson in Fences. The critically acclaimed 2016 period drama stars Academy Award winners Denzel Washington (who also directed) and Viola Davis as Pittsburgh garbage collector and talented baseball player Troy Maxson and his wife, Rose. Adepo plays their son, Cory — a football prodigy on a collision course with his father, who won’t support Cory’s athletic aspirations for fear that he’ll fail like his old man did.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Adepo revealed that this potentially intimidating job was actually pretty amazing. “What I really appreciated and adored about this experience was that Denzel gave me the freedom to find myself and to find my own confidence as an actor,” Adepo said, describing the way veterans Washington and Davis allowed him to craft his own performance and assisted him when necessary. “What I really admired and respected was that they hired me for a job and if they felt that I really, really needed some guidance in a particular scene, or my choices weren’t strong enough or weren’t being conveyed, they would step in and talk with me about it. But what they did more than anything is they allowed me to succeed or fail on my own, and I never felt at any time I was going to fail because I had family with me on set.”