Why Jimin Exposing His Shoulder Is His Go-To Move

Whenever BTS perform, fans can be almost certain that Jimin will find a way to shrug his jacket off of his shoulder somehow. Over the years, this has become one of the BTS singer’s signature moves.

Jimin of BTS | Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jimin picked up the move during BTS’ ‘Wings’ era

BTS released their album Wings on Oct. 10, 2016. The album explores the theme of temptation and took on a darker concept compared to previous albums.

“Blood Sweat & Tears” served as the lead single for the album. In the music video for “Blood Sweat & Tears,” Jimin tosses his jacket off his shoulder, and it became a standout moment for fans.

After the music video was released, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook gathered together to react to the music video for the first time for a “Bangtan Bomb” video.

RELATED: Everything BTS Just Accomplished With ‘Life Goes On’ — It’s Too Much to Fit in a Headline

When Jimin tossed his jacket sleeve, the members of BTS cheered.

“He went for it — He absolutely went for it,” RM said in the video according to a fan translation. “He would’ve practiced so many times to flick that jacket over!”

“I actually didn’t,” Jimin replied. “This one was an accident!”

Jimin brought up the jacket move years later

Anytime Jimin shrugged his jacket off his shoulder after the “Blood Sweat & Tears” music video, ARMY referred to the move as one of Jimin’s “accidents.”

In October 2020, BTS sat down with Pitchfork and gave explanations behind all of their Korean-language studio albums.

“Wings is about young boys who encounter ‘temptation’ for the first time,” Jin said. “Like the lyrics ‘The grail was poisoned but drank it anyway.’ Strong, irresistible temptation. The album is about internal conflicts in the face of such things.”

After explaining the album’s concept, the members discussed the significance of “Blood Sweat & Tears.”

RELATED: BTS: V Had His Friends Send Jin Birthday Wishes to Make Him Feel Appreciated

“‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ is unforgettable,” Jimin said. “It’s a song that really stands out in our memories.”

“I really can’t forget Jimin’s intro,” V added.

“It’s also the first song I started to… strip the jacket and throw my jacket aside,” Jimin said. “As for the song, the sides we showed prior to this one were rough and powerful, or embodied the vulnerability of youth. So being able to show more diverse sides to ourselves was an enjoyable experience.”

BTS on their discography

In addition to Jimin giving more insight into the creation of his jacket move, the Pitchfork interview contained interesting tidbits about BTS’ discography.

“We recorded this in the U.S. during an extremely rigorous schedule,” Jimin said of “Danger,” the lead single on Dark & Wild. “And the choreography for this one is still one of our hardest to date, so it’s very memorable.”

Jungkook added, “We had a lot of other things on the itinerary while we were overseas, and had to record the song at the same time… We all practiced there, low on sleep… We were all so sleepy we used to sneak into the bathroom to take naps.”