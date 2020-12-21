Why Chris Pine found his WW84 role so challenging

Reversing the dynamic between Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor isn’t the only big change that director Patty Jenkins made for Wonder Woman 1984. While Jenkins is proud of Wonder Woman and loved working with Pine, Gal Godot, and the rest of the cast, she felt like there was some unfinished business left to attend to.

See, Wonder Woman is an origin story, which means that Diana doesn’t really become the hero fans know and love until the very end. “She’s only Wonder Woman in the last scene of the [first] movie,” Jenkins noted, “so I found myself really craving doing a movie about Wonder Woman — now, full-blown Wonder Woman.”

The rest of the story came from there. “I started reflecting on what I felt was going on in our world and what Wonder Woman would want to say to the world,” Jenkins said. “The last one was her discovery of humanity. Now, how does she live within humanity?”

Focusing on Diana’s heroism doesn’t mean that the character is perfect, of course. Diana might be a goddess, but she still has flaws. As Jenkins shared, “She has her own struggles and journey to do the right thing, which is so universal to all of us. Being a hero is not an easy thing. It’s actually a super difficult thing. So, that I was really interested in too. What does it feel like?”

We’ll find out on Christmas Day, when Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in select theaters and on HBO Max (although, if you’re really curious, you can watch the opening scene now).