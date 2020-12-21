Who Went Home in ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale on Dec. 21? Tayshia Adams Said Goodbye to an Early Frontrunner in Episode 12

The Bachelor franchise warned fans that The Bachelorette Season 16 finale would be an emotional ride for Tayshia Adams — and the Dec. 21 episode delivered. In the last episode, Adams picked Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, and Brendan Morais as her top three after eliminating Ben Smith. Then in the finale, Adams had her Fantasy Suites, leading to a few unexpected events. So who went home on The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12? Here’s a recap of what happened tonight.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Episode 12 starts with Ivan’s Fantasy Suite date

Ivan Hall and Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12 kicked off with a few heart-to-hearts. The remaining cast members opened up about the upcoming Fantasy Suite dates as well as the possibilities for the future. Meanwhile, Adams spoke with JoJo Fletcher, revealing it was “hard to navigate” all of her relationships.

Eventually, Adams has her first final three date with Ivan. During the day portion, the couple broke the record for the world’s coldest kiss. Then Adams revealed she could see a future with Ivan. She said she could “count” on him and he was the first person she really had a breakthrough with.

Ivan also told Adams he was falling in love and could see himself with her. Adams felt the same way, confessing to producers that the contestant was “everything.” So of course, the couple accepted their Fantasy Suite.

The next morning, Ivan revealed they stayed up all night talking and really put themselves out there. Now, the contestant has “no problem” proposing to Adams when the time comes.

Tayshia Adams and Zac really connect in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale

When Ivan reunited with Zac and Brendan on The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, things got a little awkward. But regardless, Zac was the next contestant to have his overnight date.

During the day portion, Zac and Adams painted each other and just seemed to have a good time. Then Adams admitted she’s been attracted to Zac since the first night. But she was worried about being “caught up in the moment.”

The bachelorette also confronted Zac about his future. At his Hometown date, the contestant’s mother revealed her son didn’t want to have kids. But he was starting to change his mind. In response, Zac shared he used to be scared about having a family. However, he’s not scared anymore.

Finally, Zac told Adams he loved her — and the bachelorette said it back. She’s been trying to find things that are wrong in the relationship, but she can’t. She’s just happy. And in the end, the couple shared a Fantasy Suite.

“Zac loves me and I love Zac,” Adams said, beaming.

Brendan sends himself home on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale

Brendan’s one-on-one during The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12 wasn’t exactly what anyone expected. The producers set up a jewelry shopping date with Neil Lane. But as Adams and Brendan shopped for rings and bracelets, the contestant seemed more and more concerned. Then at the evening portion of the date, Brendan broke down.

The contestant revealed he wanted nothing more than a wife and family. But he was starting to realize he was still broken from his previous marriage. Brendan admitted he still needed time to heal. And ultimately, he wanted to give his whole heart to Adams. But he claimed it wasn’t “whole.”

“You deserve a man that is complete,” Brendan said. “You deserve a man who is healed from his past. And unfortunately, right now, I’m not that man.”

Adams accepted Brendan’s remarks. But of course, she was sad because she saw a future with him. Then as she said goodbye, the bachelorette started sobbing. Brendan said it was “absolutely devastating” to see Adams so upset. But the deed was done. He sent himself home.

Who is staying after ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Episode 12 with Tayshia Adams on Monday, Dec. 21?

After Brendan left The Bachelorette finale, Rachel Lindsay met up with Adams to talk about her journey. Adams said she received clarity from Brendan’s self-elimination. And she still had two other men on her mind.

That said, Adams admitted she still thought about Ben’s exit. Then in a turn of events, Ben showed up on Chris Harrison’s doorstep. The contestant revealed he was still in love with the bachelorette. So Ben was given the chance to speak with Adams ahead of her final two rose ceremony.

Naturally, Adams was shocked. Ben revealed his true feelings, and the bachelorette revealed she wasn’t OK. She excused herself and walked toward the producers.

“I just want to cry,” Adams said. “I don’t know what to do. There’s a rose ceremony. What do I do with that?”

Now, Adams has a big decision ahead of her. Will she keep Ben and let him join Ivan and Zac for the next rose ceremony? Stay tuned to find out who Adams picks. The Bachelorette Season 16 finale continues on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

