What to know to play the Gunner

To be the best gunner, you need to pay attention to your weapon upgrades. If the engineer’s turret is getting more kills than you, you need to alter your loadout. An upgraded minigun or pistol may completely alter your play, and new weapons are being introduced to the game all the time.

Don’t forget to use your grenades. Grenades are the gunner’s primary method of causing AoE damage and can be comparable to other classes when upgraded. Also, make sure to manage your ammo. Unlike other shooters, Deep Rock Galactic can be pretty stingy on ammo. Only shoot when you know you’re going to hit.

The Gunner is, after all, a combat class. But the combat in Deep Rock Galactic can be a little more “think-y” than in a lot of shooters, especially as the hazard levels rise. By far, the most common mistake people make with the Gunner class is that they don’t pay attention to where their party is; your goal is to protect them!