What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 15

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers travel to Cincinnati on Monday night in their continued quest for AFC North supremacy.

After flirting with an undefeated season, the Steelers have fallen on hard times the last two weeks. First, they were stunned by the Washington Football Team in a weird Wednesday night matchup. Then, the Bills blew the doors off Pittsburgh in a Sunday-night drubbing, 26-15 — garbage time score for Pittsburgh notwithstanding.

With the recent losses, “Big Ben” and the Steelers have a few more questions to answer heading into the playoffs, mainly on the ground game: With a running game so important to a veteran quarterback heading into the postseason, where are the Steelers going to get that production? While their dazzling wide receiver corps makes for a matchup nightmare for any secondary, Roethlisberger’s limitations have been apparent in the losses, causing concern for Pittsburgh and its fans.

On the other sideline, things have gone very south for the Bengals: It’s been over a month since losing wunderkind rookie QB Joe Burrow, and they sit with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That’s both good news and bad news — good news in that the Bengals won’t have to worry about a quarterback in the upcoming draft, but bad news in that they are going nowhere fast in 2020.

The Steelers are a few wins away from clinching another AFC North title, with another division rival in the way.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup:

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday, Dec. 21

: Monday, Dec. 21 Matchup : Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Location : Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

With the exception of the season-opening “Monday Night Football” doubleheader back in Week 1 and the COVID-19 schedule alterations, all Monday night games are scheduled for the same start time of 8:15 p.m. ET.

It’s the third primetime showing for the Steelers in 2020, while the Bengals are tasked with their second primetime matchup.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

ESPN reportedly is trying to negotiate a better TV rights deal with the NFL to negotiate more games in the future, but in 2020, the network’s only package of NFL games is the complete slate of Monday night games. The network will broadcast all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 on its flagship ESPN channel.

ESPN is available on most cable systems in the United States. The network also is available via satellite providers DirecTV (Channel 206) and Dish Network (Channel 140) as well as IPTV providers AT,amp;T U-verse (Channel 602 for SD; Channel 1602 for HD), Verizon Fios (Channel 70 for SD; Channel 570 for HD) and Google Fiber (Channel 21).

ESPN has a new lineup of commentators for its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2020 after moving on from last year’s broadcast booth duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call all Monday night games for ESPN this season. Lisa Salters is still the network’s sideline reporter.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast on ESPN, they are available to stream live on all of the network’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This should be the streaming preference for anybody who has a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule

A total of 17 games are on the “Monday Night Football” schedule in 2020. That includes the two games in the Week 1 doubleheader and no Monday night game in Week 17. Due to COVID-19, there have also been un-branded Monday night games in three weeks.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.

Week 1 Sept. 14 New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Sept. 14 Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Week 2 Sept. 21 Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Week 3 Sept. 28 Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 Oct. 5 Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 4 Oct. 5 New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 Oct. 12 New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 6 Oct. 19 Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 Oct. 19 Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 7 Oct. 26 Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears Week 8 Nov. 2 New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 Nov. 9 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Week 10 Nov. 16 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Nov. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 12 Nov. 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 Dec. 7 Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 Dec. 7 San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills Week 14 Dec. 14 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 15 Dec. 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 Dec. 28 New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

SN’s Billy Heyen contributed to this report.