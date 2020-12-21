What Mariska Hargitay Just Wore That Shows off Some Major Holiday Spirit

Many people are fully aware of who Mariska Hargitay is and the serious powerhouse she plays on Law & Order: SVU. Captain Olivia Benson is usually quite reserved at work, where fans have the privilege to see her most of the time. But Benson’s real-life counterpart seems to be much more personable. Hargitay has been known to share awesome photos of her life with fans on social media, and many of them seem to appreciate it.

Mariska Hargitay has a family with Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, met on the set of SVU in 2002 when Hermann played a defense attorney named Trevor Langan. Their relationship blossomed and they married in 2004. From there, they had their first child August, in 2006. And in 2011, Hargitay and Hermann adopted both Amaya and Andrew within months of each other. Together they make a family of five. They even dress up in family costumes that are coordinated ahead of time for Halloween each year. The holiday season can also be a fun time, especially with children.

What Mariska Hargitay just wore showing off some major holiday spirit

Hargitay is known to share photos of her life with her fans on social media, and she doesn’t disappoint. This week, in an appropriately-timed post during the holiday season, Hargitay shared an image of herself wearing reindeer antlers in a green hue. A red headband keeps it all in place, and there’s even a bell attached to the antlers. Hargitay has her mouth open in a smile, and she appears to be in a pink-themed room, possibly one of her children’s.

It’s a very fitting headband for the time of year, and it shows off some serious holiday spirit. Hargitay captioned the post on Instagram: “Happy Sunday #ReindeerGames #InThisInsaneYearI’mFocusingOnAllTheBlessings #FamilyTime.”

Fans react

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Shares a Throwback Photo of Herself From the ’80s and It’s a Must-See

Over 126,000 people liked the sweet post, while over 1,600 took the time to comment. Fans really seem to like what they see, and a few mentioned her “Christmas spirit.”

“Yess queen! ❤️,” a fan said.

One fan admits that “seeing” Hargitay “smile” makes them “smile” as well. “You know seeing you smile really makes me smile,” they said.

Some fans mentioned Hargitay’s “Christmas spirit.” “I’m loving the Christmas spirit. 😁❣️ You’re so beautiful!!!!” a fan mentioned.

“You are really in the Christmas spirit and I love it!! Sending lots of love and light to you and your family ❤️,” a fan said.

“That Christmas spirit is contagious! 💕🎄,” said another.

An Instagram user and fan spoke about Hargitay’s “Christmas vibes.” “You are so beautiful and cuuuute. ❤😍👏👏👏👏 Christmas vibes coming 🙌,” they wrote.

“Looks like someone is excited for Christmas 😌💓,” another fan mentioned.

Fans really seem to appreciate Mariska Hargitay’s latest pic in a reindeer headband displaying her holiday spirit in full form. We’ll have to see if she posts any other cute pictures before the holiday season is over.