What happened to the cast of Grace Under Fire?

Wade Swoboda, played by Casey Sander, is Nadine’s husband and another one of Grace’s close friends. On the fifth season of the show, Nadine and Wade find themselves expecting a baby, but when Julie White abruptly left the show, everything changed. To accommodate her absence, a storyline was written that sees Nadine leave Wade, taking the baby with her. The two have fights over the phone, and eventually split up.

Sander is one of those omnipresent actors you’ve seen in a million things. Along with co-starring on Grace Under Fire for all five of its seasons, Sander has appeared on Criminal Minds, The Golden Girls, Home Improvement, Malcolm in the Middle, Rules of Engagement, Sons of Anarchy, Mad Men, Silicon Valley, The Newsroom, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and The Big Bang Theory. Indeed, he’s had a pretty regular acting career since the show ended, but crucially, not one that threatens his work-life balance. As Sander said in 2005, “I live a normal life. I get up at 5, fix my kids breakfast, dabble in the stock market, and get off to work at 6:40 when I’m called. I’m looking forward to working with Bruce Willis, but I’m not Bruce Willis. I’m not Tim Allen. I’ve been around the crazy feeding frenzy, but I’ve never, ever had to deal with that.”