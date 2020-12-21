Wes Bergmann Says Darrell Taylor Is ‘Jealous’ of His Wealth

During The Challenge 36: Double Agents episode 2, Wes Bergmann noted how Joseph Allen correctly identified him as wealthy. In his confessional, Darrell Taylor claimed, “real ballers don’t tell everybody how much they’re balling.” After the episode aired, Wes admitted Darrell was right but also called him “jealous.”

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Darrell Taylor training during The Challenge XXX: Ultimate Fan Experience | Lars Niki

Wes Bergmann and Darrell Taylor returned for ‘The Challenge 36’

Following an appearance on Road Rules: Campus Crawl (2002), California native Darrell Taylor competed as a rookie on the seventh season of competition spinoff The Challenge: The Gauntlet (2003), which he won.

Darrell went on to win the next three seasons he competed in, pocketing a total of $243,055. He has returned four times after winning but has failed to reach the finals again.

Back when we were some wild boyz! This is the first time I met Derrick. Didn’t think I was going to like him. I was wrong! We killed a duty free bottle of Vodka on the plane ride over @DerrickMTV https://t.co/uFXdgkDhLr — darrell taylor (@mtvrrdarrell) December 15, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Challenge 36’ Rumored Cast and Departure Date

The Real World: Austin star Wes Bergmann debuted on The Challenge: Fresh Meat (2006) and made it to the finals as a rookie, a season Darrell won, before capturing his first win the following season, The Duel (2006).

Wes has made it to the finals three more times so far in his Challenge career, winning one, taking home a total of $303,000. Whereas the two-time champ recently competed last season, Darrell has made his return for Double Agents after a three-year break.

Darrell commented on a remark Wes made about his wealth

Although Wes thought he came into the season with many friends, he quickly learned that everything changed once they figured out they were working with partners.

He teamed up with arguably one of the strongest rookies, Natalie Anderson, which made them a big threat. Therefore, when the house “started the season off with a bang” by voting in former champs CT Tamburello and Ashley Mitchell, winning team Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat responded by nominating Wes and Natalie.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Fans Think Wes Bergmann Looks More ‘Jacked’ Than Ever Ahead of Season 36

However, the house plan to blindside CT backfired as it ended up being a girls’ elimination where the rookie sent Ashley home first. During the second episode, Wes found himself a likely candidate to become the house vote because prospect Joseph Allen wanted to take the veteran out of the game. Joseph tried to sway the competitors by claiming that Wes, a successful businessman, didn’t need the money because he was already wealthy.

The two-time champ then started his rebuttal by noting the rookie correctly identified him as rich. Darrell commented on the moment in a confessional and noted that “real ballers don’t tell everybody how much they balling.”

Wes claimed Darrell is ‘jealous’ of his wealth; Darrell responds

After Darrell’s comment aired, Wes took to Twitter to address his co-competitors remark. He admitted the four-time champ was correct about “ballers” not bragging about their money but also called Darrell “jealous.”

Wes then clarified why he addressed his wealth in that moment, explaining that Joseph gave a “giant speech,” much of which he claimed didn’t air, about how he wanted the two-time champ out of the house because he’s “rich.”

Darrell is right. Jealous. But right. Ballers shouldn’t speak about their wealth. But, Joseph gave this giant speech about how he was voting for me because I’m rich. Half of it was edited out for time purposes. I had to lean into his argument & disarm it. — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) December 17, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Wes Bergmann Releases Screenshots of Messages With Aneesa Ferreira; Fans Think He’s in the Wrong

Therefore, the two-time winner noted he “had to lean into his argument and disarm it.” Darrell quote tweeted the official Twitter account for The Challenge that tweeted his comment to Wes, adding, “I guess I’m just jealous,” with a shrugging shoulders emoji.

Additionally, Aneesa weighed in on the situation, replying to the four-time winner, “jealous of what?” He then replied to her with a screenshot of Wes’ tweet with laughing emojis, to which she responded, “Yeah, I saw,” with a yawning emoticon. The Challenge 36 airs Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on MTV.