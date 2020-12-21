‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: So Moriah Plath Did Take Dance!

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers indicate Moriah finally said that she did take dance, she took ballroom dancing starting when she was 14, and some ballet. However she said that she was not allowed to be with her age group for ballet (she didn’t elaborate why) so she was with her Mom and a bunch of senior citizens taking ballet.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Oh boy.

That had to be a trip, taking ballet alongside some 60 year old ladies. That begs the question though, was Kim teaching the class or was she taking ballet as a refresher course alongside these ladies?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: So Moriah did take dance!

Since she danced in a ballet company before I could almost see her teaching the class because that’s what she seems to be doing at home with her girls, so it would make sense that she would do it in a more professional capacity. Still, that had to be an interesting class, taking it alongside 60 year olds.

I just have to wonder how and why on earth poor Moriah couldn’t be with her own age group when taking ballet? What was the logic behind that? Wouldn’t Kim be more afraid about what she’s going to learn from 60 year olds or was it just so that Moriah wouldn’t get any ideas fom people her own age about what life was supposed to be like?

I just can’t fathom why on earth she couldn’t be with kids her own age when taking ballet, what are they going to get into in 2 hours in a structured class?

Then again, when they said that Kim and Barry found problems with literally everything I guess they weren’t kidding. It seems that even a 2 hour ballet class with kids their own age was too much of a risk for these guys because Moriah had to be signed up for the granny ballet class.

I’m wondering if she was let participate with anyone her age in the ballroom dancing class or if that was a class filled with older adults too, somehow, I think she might have gotten away with taking ballroom with people her own age but then again it was never really said. I’m just wondering what the big deal with dance class was? Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.