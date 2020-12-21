Week 16 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Fantasy football owners are used to surprise inactives toward the end of the season as teams fall out of playoff contention, so no one will be caught off guard if Julio Jones (hamstring) or Kenny Golladay (hip) remain out this week. However, Michael Thomas (ankle) landing on the IR late last week seemingly came out of nowhere, and he obviously won’t be included in our Week 16 fantasy WR rankings. Chances are, he’ll be joined by at least a few more notable wide receivers as we get closer to the weekend. 

As always, there are plenty of viable WR options this week, but some big names are facing tough matchups. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are facing the Rams, and after both were limited last time these teams faced each other (especially Metcalf), fantasy owners might be at least a little worried about both lineup staples. Calvin Ridley (@ Chiefs), D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel (@ Washington), Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and John Brown (@ Patriots), and A.J. Brown and Corey Davis (@ Packers) also have tough matchups on paper, but with the possible exception of some of the Panthers receivers and John Brown, all have been so consistent that they’re still must-starts. It’s also worth noting that with Stephon Gilmore (knee) likely out, the matchups for all Bills receivers become much more favorable.

Going a little deeper, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson (vs. Colts), Marquise Brown (vs. Giants), Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (@ Ravens), Jakobi Meyers (vs. Bills), and DJ Chark (vs. Bears) also have tough matchups. It will be tough to sit the Steelers’ trio given the amount of targets they usually get, but they’ve all had consistency issues, so explore your options. 

If you’re looking for sleepers, Rashard Higgins (@ Jets), Tre’Quan Smith (vs. Vikings), Jalen Reagor (@ Cowboys), Sammy Watkins (vs. Falcons), and Darnell Mooney (@ Jaguars), stand out. Going a bit deeper, Donovan Peoples-Jones (@ Jets), Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman, (vs. Browns), Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson (vs. Falcons), Josh Reynolds (@ Seahawks), Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (vs. Titans), and Chad Hansen (vs. Bengals) have boom-or-bust upside, but you probably don’t want to take a chance with any of the latter group with your season on the line. 

Ultimately, more potential sleepers will emerge based on who’s active and who isn’t. If Julio Jones (hamstring) is out again, Russell Gage (@ Chiefs) will have value despite a tough matchup. If DeVante Parker (hamstring) is out again, Lynn Bowden (@ Raiders) will be a solid starter, especially in PPR leagues. If Keenan Allen (knee) or Mike Williams (back) miss time for the Chargers, Tyron Johnson (vs. Broncos) would be in play. There will be more situations like this as inactives are announced, so pay attention and be ready to pounce on the waiver wire. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 16 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Tyreek Hill, KC vs. ATL
2Davante Adams, GB vs. TEN
3Allen Robinson, CHI @ JAX
4DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. SF
5Stefon Diggs, BUF @ NE
6Mike Evans, TB @ DET
7Keenan Allen, LAC vs. DEN
8Chris Godwin, TB @ DET
9Calvin Ridley, ATL @ KC
10A.J. Brown, TEN @ GB
11Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ ARI
12Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SEA
13Robert Woods, LAR @ SEA
14DeVante Parker, MIA @ LV
15Tee Higgins, CIN @ HOU
16Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. CAR
17Amari Cooper, DAL vs. PHI
18Jarvis Landry, CLE @ NYJ
19Tyler Boyd, CIN @ HOU
20Adam Thielen, MIN @ NO
21DK Metcalf, SEA vs. LAR
22Justin Jefferson, MIN @ NO
23Marvin Jones, DET vs. TB
24Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. MIN
25Antonio Brown, TB @ DET
26Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. CIN
27Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. LAR
28Rashard Higgins, CLE @ NYJ
29Keke Coutee HOU vs. CIN
30Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. CLE
31T.Y. Hilton, IND @ PIT
32JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. IND
33CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. PHI
34Corey Davis, TEN @ GB
35D.J. Moore, CAR @ WAS
36Robby Anderson, CAR @ WAS
37Jalen Reagor, PHI @ DAL
38Russell Gage, ATL @ KC
39Nelson Agholor, LV vs. MIA
40Chase Claypool, PIT vs. IND
41Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. IND
42Sammy Watkins, KC vs. ATL
43Tim Patrick, DEN @ LAC
44Marquise Brown, BAL vs. NYG
45Curtis Samuel, CAR @ WAS
46Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE
47Darnell Mooney, CHI @ JAX
48Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. MIN
49Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. TEN
50DJ Chark, JAX vs. CHI
51Sterling Shepard, NYG @ BAL
52Allen Lazard, GB vs. TEN
53Kendrick Bourne, SF @ ARI
54Mike Williams, LAC vs. DEN
55Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ LAC
56Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. BUF
57John Brown, BUF @ NE
58Josh Reynolds, LAR @ SEA
59Lynn Bowden, MIA @ LV
60Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. CLE
61Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE @ NYJ
62Michael Gallup, DAL vs. PHI
63Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ DAL
64Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. CLE
65Mecole Hardman, KC vs. ATL
66Chad Hansen, HOU vs. CIN
67Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. MIA
68Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ PIT
69Christian Kirk, ARI vs. SF
70Danny Amendola, DET vs. TB
71Darius Slayton, NYG @ BAL
72Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. MIA
73A.J. Green, CIN @ HOU
74KJ Hamler, DEN @ LAC
75Anthony Miller, CHI @ JAX
76Keelan Cole, JAX vs. CHI
77Willie Snead, BAL vs. NYG
78Tyron Johnson, LAC vs. DEN
79Van Jefferson, LAR @ SEA
80Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. ATL
81Mack Hollins, MIA @ LV
82Cam Sims, WAS vs. CAR
83Mohamed Sanu, DET vs. TB
84Jakeem Grant, MIA @ LV
85Golden Tate, NYG @ BAL
86Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. DEN
87David Moore, SEA vs. LAR
88Gabriel Davis, BUF @ NE
89James Washington, PIT vs. IND
90Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. CHI
91Zach Pascal, IND @ PIT
92Damiere Byrd, NE vs. BUF
93Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. SF
94Brandon Powell, ATL @ KC
95Scotty Miller, TB @ DET
96N’Keal Harry, NE vs. BUF
97Collin Johnson, JAX vs. CHI

