Week 16 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Michael Thomas has been one of fantasy football’s biggest disappointments this year, so it’s only fitting he’s on the IR and unavailable to his owners in the fantasy championship game. Of course, he won’t be the only star wide receiver who isn’t in our Week 16 fantasy WR PPR rankings, and those absences will just create more potential sleepers (and busts).

Because fantasy owners always obsess over matchups this time of year, they might be more worried than usual about Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf (vs. Rams), Calvin Ridley (@ Chiefs), Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, and Curtis Samuel (@ Washington), Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs (@ Patriots), Corey Davis and A.J. Brown (@ Packers), and Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. Colts). Very few of those players should be sat, especially in PPR formats, as almost all receive consistently high targets (and Stephon Gilmore likely being out due to a knee injury helps Buffalo’s WRs). Claypool presents the biggest risk, but we know how high his ceiling is, too.

WEEK 16 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Marquise Brown (vs. Giants), Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and Golden Tate (@ Ravens), Jakobi Meyers (vs. Bills), John Brown (@ Patriots), and DJ Chark (vs. Bears) are typically borderline WR3s/flexes who have tougher than usual matchups this week. Shepard and Meyers are usually high-floor/low-ceiling WR3 plays in PPR, but you probably want slightly higher ceilings for your fantasy title games.

WEEK 16 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

If you’re looking for high-upside sleepers, Rashard Higgins (@ Jets), Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward Jr. (@ Cowboys), Lynn Bowden (@ Raiders), Sammy Watkins (vs. Falcons), and Darnell Mooney (@ Jaguars) all look good, with Higgins, Bowden, and Mooney especially standing out in PPR leagues. 

Going deeper, Donovan Peoples-Jones (@ Jets), Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman (vs. Falcons), Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman (vs. Browns), Josh Reynolds (@ Seahawks), Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard (vs. Titans), and Chad Hansen (vs Bengals) are all decent boom-or-bust options if you’re willing to take a risk. Most are too risky — especially in PPR leagues — but Hansen has a slightly higher floor thanks to consistent targets. 

Fantasy owners will have no shortage of viable options regardless how they plan to put together a lineup, but make sure to watch the practice injury reports closely. With more teams officially out of playoff contention, we might see more receivers sitting out this week. We saw how that opened doors for guys like Tyron Johnson (vs. Broncos) and Russell Gage (@ Chiefs) last week, and there will be similar situations this week.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 16 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Tyreek Hill, KC vs. ATL
2Davante Adams, GB vs. TEN
3Stefon Diggs, BUF @ NE
4DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. SF
5Allen Robinson, CHI @ JAX
6Keenan Allen, LAC vs. DEN
7Mike Evans, TB @ DET
8Chris Godwin, TB @ DET
9Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ ARI
10Calvin Ridley, ATL @ KC
13A.J. Brown, TEN @ GB
11Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SEA
12Robert Woods, LAR @ SEA
14Tee Higgins, CIN @ HOU
15DeVante Parker, MIA @ LV
16Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. CAR
17Amari Cooper, DAL vs. PHI
18Jarvis Landry, CLE @ NYJ
19Tyler Boyd, CIN @ HOU
20Adam Thielen, MIN @ NO
21Justin Jefferson, MIN @ NO
22Marvin Jones, DET vs. TB
23DK Metcalf, SEA vs. LAR
24Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. CIN
25Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. LAR
26Keke Coutee HOU vs. CIN
27Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. MIN
28Antonio Brown, TB @ DET
29Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. CLE
30Rashard Higgins, CLE @ NYJ
31JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. IND
32CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. PHI
33T.Y. Hilton, IND @ PIT
34D.J. Moore, CAR @ WAS
35Corey Davis, TEN @ GB
36Robby Anderson, CAR @ WAS
37Russell Gage, ATL @ KC
38Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. IND
39Jalen Reagor, PHI @ DAL
40Sammy Watkins, KC vs. ATL
41Curtis Samuel, CAR @ WAS
42Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE
43Chase Claypool, PIT vs. IND
44Tim Patrick, DEN @ LAC
45Lynn Bowden, MIA @ LV
46Darnell Mooney, CHI @ JAX
47DJ Chark, JAX vs. CHI
48Marquise Brown, BAL vs. NYG
49Sterling Shepard, NYG @ BAL
50Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. BUF
51Nelson Agholor, LV vs. MIA
52Allen Lazard, GB vs. TEN
53Kendrick Bourne, SF @ ARI
54Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ DAL
55John Brown, BUF @ NE
56Mike Williams, LAC vs. DEN
57Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ LAC
58Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. MIN
59Chad Hansen, HOU vs. CIN
60Josh Reynolds, LAR @ SEA
61Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE @ NYJ
62Michael Gallup, DAL vs. PHI
63Danny Amendola, DET vs. TB
64Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. CLE
65Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. TEN
66Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. CLE
67Mecole Hardman, KC vs. ATL
68Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. MIA
69Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ PIT
70Christian Kirk, ARI vs. SF
71Willie Snead, BAL vs. NYG
72Darius Slayton, NYG @ BAL
73Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. MIA
74A.J. Green, CIN @ HOU
75KJ Hamler, DEN @ LAC
76Anthony Miller, CHI @ JAX
77Keelan Cole, JAX vs. CHI
78Van Jefferson, LAR @ SEA
79Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. ATL
80Tyron Johnson, LAC vs. DEN
81Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. CHI
82Jakeem Grant, MIA @ LV
83Mack Hollins, MIA @ LV
84Cam Sims, WAS vs. CAR
85Mohamed Sanu, DET vs. TB
86Golden Tate, NYG @ BAL
87Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. DEN
88David Moore, SEA vs. LAR
89Gabriel Davis, BUF @ NE
90James Washington, PIT vs. IND
91Zach Pascal, IND @ PIT
92Damiere Byrd, NE vs. BUF
93Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. SF
94Brandon Powell, ATL @ KC
95Scotty Miller, TB @ DET
96N’Keal Harry, NE vs. BUF
97Collin Johnson, JAX vs. CHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR